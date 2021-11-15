Blotter: Mother charged with bringing pistol to Shive Elementary School

SALISBURY — The mother of a Shive Elementary School student faces a misdemeanor charge of possessing a weapon on school ground after a confrontation with a maintenance worker.

A criminal summons was issued for Jennifer Phillips last week for possession of a firearm on school grounds after she had a pistol with her on campus. With rare exceptions, including on-duty law enforcement officers, people are not allowed to carry guns on school property.

A Rowan County Sheriff’s Office incident report states Phillips had a pistol on her hip Friday, Nov. 5 when she signed her child out of school. Phillips was spotted by a school maintenance worker who said she could not be on campus with the gun. Phillips disregarded what the worker said, the incident report states. Her child came out and they left.

The report further states a deputy went to speak with Phillips on Friday, Nov. 12, about the incident, and she told the deputy she forgot it was on her side when she entered the school.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Friday reported a vehicle theft in the 10500 block of U.S. 52 in Rockwell.

• A man on Friday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle resulting in a total estimated loss of $5,300 in the 4100 block of Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury.

• A man on Friday reported a burglary resulting in a total estimated loss of $420 in the 4100 block of Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury.

• A man on Friday reported the theft of a recreational vehicle in the 8800 block of Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury.

• A man on Saturday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 500 block of Seth Murdoch Road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Saturday reported a larceny resulting in an estimated loss of $1,500 from the 400 block of Lake Pointe Lane in Salisbury.

• A woman on Saturday reported the larceny of automobile accessories worth an estimated $400 in the 1900 block of Shuping Mill Road in Rockwell.

• Hoffman Rental on Saturday reported a burglary in the 700 block of Old Linn Road in China Grove.

• A man on Sunday reported a motor vehicle theft in the 3900 block of Old Concord Road in Salisbury.

• Rodrigo Miranda Gayosso, 26, was charged Saturday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance in the 7100 block of Old Concord Road.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Walmart reported six larcenies this weekend with a total estimated loss of $606 in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A woman reported fraud Friday resulting in a total estimated loss of $900 in the 800 block of North Long Street.

• A woman on Friday reported a larceny in the 1800 block of Brenner Avenue.

• A woman on Friday reported a larceny resulting in an estimated loss of $315 in the 300 block of Laurel Pointe Circle.

• Freeland Tobacco and Vape on Friday reported larceny and vandalism in the 1000 block of Freeland Drive.

• A man overdosed Saturday in the 400 block of Grove Street.

• Three vehicles were broken into Saturday in the 1000 block of Klumac Road.

• Officers responded to multiple car break-ins Saturday in the 1000 block of East Innes Street.

• A man on Saturday reported vandalism in the 100 block of Harrell Street in Salisbury.

• A juvenile on Saturday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle resulting in a total estimated loss of $513 in the 700 block of Reeds Lane.

• A person took Xanax and overdosed Sunday in the 100 block of East Monroe Street in Salisbury.

• A man overdosed Sunday in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.