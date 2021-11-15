Blotter: Nov. 14
In weekend charges and arrests:
• Leticia Aguirre-Andrade, 30, of China Grove was charged Saturday with misdemeanor obstruction of justice after allegedly making contact with the victim of a child sexual assault and telling her to lie to law enforcement regarding the crime of statutory rape of a victim younger than 15.
• Tavish Huntley, 34, of Salisbury was charged Sunday with misdemeanor assault on a female and resisting public officer. An arrest report states Huntley struck a woman in the head with a broom and that he attempted to evade an officer who was serving a warrant for Huntley.
• Vladimir Corporan, 48, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with misdemeanor assault on a female after allegedly shoving a woman and making her fall onto the edge of a bathtub.
