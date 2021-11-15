College women’s basketball: Livingstone falls to 0-2
Staff report
INDIANA, Pa. — Livingstone’s women’s basketball team missed nine of its first 10 shots and was blown out at Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon.
The Blue Bears were in a steep 27-3 hole after a quarter and weren’t able to climb back into it. The final was 70-38.
Livingstone finished with 25.5 percent shooting and 28 turnovers.
Andresia Alexander scored 10 for the Blue Bears (0-2).
Livingstone is scheduled to play at home on Wednedsday at 5:30 p.m. against University of Charleston.
Livingstone 3 15 12 8 — 38
IUP 27 13 17 13 — 70
LIVINGSTONE SCORING — Alexander 10, Boyce 8, MacGahee 6, Turner 3, Peebles 3, Onozie 2, Konstantinou 2, Lake 2, Griffith 2.
College women’s soccer: Catawba wins SAC tournament
Catawba sports information MATTHEWS, — Catawba claimed the 2021 South Atlantic Conference women’s soccer tournament hampionship with a 1-0 victory... read more