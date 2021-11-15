College women’s soccer: Catawba wins SAC tournament

Catawba sports information

MATTHEWS, — Catawba claimed the 2021 South Atlantic Conference women’s soccer tournament hampionship with a 1-0 victory over Queens on Sunday afternoon at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex .

Ranked 10th in Division II, top-seeded Catawba improved to 18-0-2. Second-seeded Queens fell to 15-4-1.

Helen Summerell scored the lone goal in the 26th minute. Getting free, the sophomore put a shot into the left corner for the eventual winner and her eighth goal of the season.

Catawba did not allow Queens to take a shot in the opening half.

he Royals managed four shots for the match, but only one on goal. That shot was saved by Jamie Kazenmayer, who recorded her fifth shutout in six starts.

The title marks the seventh SAC tournament title for the women’s soccer program, but the first since 2002.

The win gives Catawba an automatic berth in the Southeast Regional.

The Indians should host one of the two four-team regional sites. Pairings and sites will be announced today.