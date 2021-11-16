Recount confirms Karen Alexander win in Salisbury mayoral race

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Following a recount Tuesday, Karen Alexander remained the winner of Salisbury’s 2021 mayoral race.

The Rowan County Board of Elections met Tuesday to conduct a recount for two municipal races in 2021. In the most closely-watched race in the county, Alexander received 2,509 votes, or 49.97%, while Mayor Pro Tem Al Heggins received 2,495 votes, 49.69%. There were a total of 17 write-in ballots cast, leaving a difference of 14 votes between the two candidates.

There were no changes to the vote tally after Tuesday’s recount.

Tony Hillian, an alderman in East Spencer running for re-election, was also declared the winner of the third and final seat up for grabs in East Spencer. Alderman Albert Smith submitted a request for recount after finishing just one vote behind incumbent Hillian in the election.

Overall, 7,326 votes were cast across the county in the 2021 municipal election, which represents 18.06% of eligible voters.