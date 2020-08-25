|
NEWS
By Charles Curcio charles.curcio@stanlynewspress.com MISENHEIMER — The COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected North Carolina since March, has reached Pfeiffer University. In an email obtained by ...
NEWS
By Carl Blankenship carl.blankenship@salisburypost.com SALISBURY — Summit K-8 will not only offer clubs for its students, the virtual school plans to work them into its ...
NEWS
SALISBURY — In its second week back in session, Rowan-Salisbury Schools on Tuesday laid out its current status during a meeting with district administration, local ...
SPORTS
WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes says Virginia Tech transfer Isaiah Wilkins will be immediately eligible this season. Wilkins is a Winston-Salem native ...
OPINION
By Byron York It has long been accepted, at least in some circles, that there is a condition known as Trump Derangement Syndrome. But if ...
