July 23, 2021
By Natalie Anderson natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com SALISBURY — A year after its removal, the “Fame” Confederate monument was placed at its new home Friday in a historic ...
Read more
| Add your comment
By Mike London mike.london@salisburypost.com SALISBURY — Salisbury rising senior Sutton Webb tends to bring a significant amount of sunshine wherever she travels. The Rowan County ...
Read more
| Add your comment
Laurel to the news last week that MaxLife Industries plans to add 55 jobs and expand its existing footprint in the county. The announcement is ...
Read more
| Add your comment