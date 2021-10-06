Submit Generations

October 6, 2021

Coronavirus

After second-deadliest month for COVID-19, Rowan County now at 421 deaths

Crime

Blotter: Man tells Salisbury Police thieves made off with his pants, wallet

Local

United Way seeks to promote mental health and suicide awareness with Into The Light Walk

Local

Salisbury exploring creation of downtown ‘social district’ for outdoor alcohol consumption

China Grove

China Grove Town Council approves Shue Road apartment complex, considers other residential development

East Spencer

East Spencer approves annexation request for housing development near McCanless Road

College

Livingstone College preparing to start on $2.8 million stadium renovation

Nation/World

Ship’s anchor may have snagged oil pipeline, caused spill 

Elections

Court rules McCrory backers can be sued for defaming 2016 voters

Education

Racial inequity committee at heart of UNC Asheville sorority suspension

News

After public hearings, NC remapping work begins this week

Elections

Political Notebook: Commissioner candidate apologizes for comments about Mayor Pro Tem Al Heggins

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 5

Business

Downtown Salisbury stakeholders envision co-operative market in former Wells Fargo building

Local

Commissioners approve temporary school health liaison position

Landis

Landis Fire Department receives improved fire ISO rating of 2

Local

City to revisit setback requirements for future Goodwill store; modify public comment policy

Education

Nonprofit Happy Roots is back in RSS schools, growing to 20 locations

High School

High school softball: Carson’s Stewart commits

News

North Carolina COVID trends improve despite low vaccinations

Coronavirus

Four new COVID-19 deaths reported

Local

Two Rowan EMS chiefs fired for alleged racial, sexual harassment, unethical conduct

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 4

Local

Salisbury council, mayor forum scheduled Oct. 14