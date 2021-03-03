March 3, 2021
By Mike London mike.london@salisburypost.com CHINA GROVE — Carson’s girls basketball team was super offensively for a half and was great defensively for all 32 minutes. ...
Read more
| Add your comment
By Mike London mike.london@salisburypost.com ATLANTA — Keion Adams, who earned a degree in criminal justice and graduated from Western Michigan University, was mulling over job ...
Read more
| Add your comment
The public is owed more answers about a training incident involving a police department K-9. A video that appeared to be filmed with a smartphone ...
Read more
| Add your comment